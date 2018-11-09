10News
Woman fights off two men in kidnap attempt in Lemon Grove
Jermaine Ong
6:30 AM, Nov 9, 2018
1 hour ago
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman fought off two men who grabbed her and tried to abduct her, authorities said Friday.
The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Citrus Street, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.
The woman said she was about to enter her car when two men approached her and then attempted to grab her.
She was able to fight off the men and ran into her home to call 911.
Sheriff's deputies said the woman told them one man was wearing a red jacket and the other was wearing a security guard jacket.
No other information on the incident was immediately released.
