Woman falls from party bus on Los Angeles freeway, dies

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 31, 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 29-year-old woman died after falling from a party bus on a downtown Los Angeles freeway.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:55 a.m. Saturday to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Los Angeles Street, the site of the collision, the CHP said.

The victim was struck by a vehicle in the No. 3 lane of the northbound freeway. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP's Central Los Angeles office urged anyone with information about the death to call them at 323-343-0732.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
