Woman falls from party bus on Los Angeles freeway, dies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 29-year-old woman died after falling from a party bus on a downtown Los Angeles freeway.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:55 a.m. Saturday to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Los Angeles Street, the site of the collision, the CHP said.

The victim was struck by a vehicle in the No. 3 lane of the northbound freeway. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP's Central Los Angeles office urged anyone with information about the death to call them at 323-343-0732.