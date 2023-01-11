Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman, daughter rescued from massive Chatsworth sinkhole

APTOPIX California Storms chatsworth sinkhole
Jae C. Hong/AP
In this image taken with a drone, a vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
APTOPIX California Storms chatsworth sinkhole
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 10:00:50-05

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) – A woman and her daughter had to be pulled from a large sinkhole that opened on a Chatsworth street during Monday evening’s strong storm that pounded the Los Angeles area.

The rescue took place late Monday night after two vehicles were swallowed by the massive sinkhole on Iverson Road.

Two people managed to climb out from the hole, but emergency responders had to pull a woman and her daughter as water filled the sinkhole.

The mom and child were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, crews worked to remove the two vehicles from the sinkhole.

One of the cars had to be dismantled and crushed to help crews in the removal process.

Crews are working quickly to fix the sinkhole ahead of another storm forecasted to hit the Southern California area this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!