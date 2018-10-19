Woman crossing street hit by SUV, becomes trapped under vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman crossing the street in Mountain View Friday morning was struck by an SUV and became trapped under the vehicle.



The collision happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the crosswalk at the Imperial Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported.



The 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene when the driver told authorities he was making a right turn towards the on-ramp and did not see the woman as she crossed the street.



The SUV appeared to have dragged the woman for several feet before stopping.



After about 20 minutes, emergency crews were able to remove the woman from under the vehicle. The victim was conscious and talking as she was transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



The incident forced the temporary closure of the on-ramp.



