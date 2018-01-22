Woman burned as she escapes Encinitas house fire

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman suffered burns as she raced to escape a fire at her Encinitas home early Monday morning.



The fire was reported at around 12:30 at a home in the 1600 block of Landquist Drive, according to authorities.



10News learned a woman inside the home woke up to the flames and ran out of the house. However, she suffered some minor burns to her hands and face.



Responding firefighters arrived to see flames shooting through the roof, and it took crews at least an hour to put out the blaze.







The woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be second-degree burns.



A cat belonging to the woman was found inside the home and was rescued by firefighters. The cat's condition is unknown.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.