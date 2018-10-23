Woman arrested in stabbing of man in Imperial Beach

City News Service
11:45 AM, Oct 23, 2018
11:45 AM, Oct 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A man was stabbed multiple times in Imperial Beach and a 31-year-old woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports at about 9:55 p.m. Monday of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Elder Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Michael McNeill said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, McNeill said.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, McNeill said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

Deputies located a 31-year-old woman nearby, whose name was not immediately released, and arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder, McNeill said.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top