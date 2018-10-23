Woman arrested in stabbing of man in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A man was stabbed multiple times in Imperial Beach and a 31-year-old woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.



Dispatchers received reports at about 9:55 p.m. Monday of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Elder Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Michael McNeill said.



Deputies responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, McNeill said.



The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, McNeill said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.



The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.



Deputies located a 31-year-old woman nearby, whose name was not immediately released, and arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder, McNeill said.



