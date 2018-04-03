Woman accused of shooting husband in El Cajon home during domestic incident

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of shooting her husband during a domestic dispute at an El Cajon home.



El Cajon police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Marline Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.



Officers arrived to find 54-year-old Robert Diedrich with a gunshot wound to his stomach, and the suspected shooter -- Diedrich’s 50-year-old wife Theresa -- was nowhere to be found after apparently leaving the scene on foot.



Officers, with air support, tracked down Theresa Diedrich a short distance from the home and took her into custody. The gun allegedly used in the incident was also recovered.



Theresa Diedrich was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, El Cajon police said.



Her husband was treated for his minor injury and released at the scene, according to police.



