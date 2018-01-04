Witnesses report police shooting at Oakland BART station

Allison Horn
5:32 PM, Jan 3, 2018
1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people were shot in an incident involving a BART police officer in Oakland Wednesday, KRON reported.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. at 7th St. and Chester St. near the West Oakland BART station, according to KGO.

Witnesses reported on social media that officers shot two people and performed CPR. KRON reported the victims were taken to the hospital.

 

Another Brotha just got killed. Senseless violence.

A post shared by Smoke Da Bandit (@facesofsmoke) on

