SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Students in the Julian and Warner Springs areas are staying home Tuesday thanks to the winter weather blasting the San Diego region.



Schools in the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High School and Warner Unified school districts are closed due to snowfall in the area.



The County Office of Education said normal school schedules would resume on Wednesday.



Additionally, schools in the Spencer Valley School District in Santa Ysabel will still be open Tuesday but will have a late start at 9 a.m.

Snow over Mt. Laguna this morning! Julian and Warner Unified schools are canceled today. Thanks to Linda Rice for the photo @10News #SanDiegoWX #SanDiegoSnow pic.twitter.com/au5wkDg4x1 — Megan Parry (@10NewsParry) February 20, 2018