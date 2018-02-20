Winter weather forces closure of some San Diego County school

Jermaine Ong
7:22 AM, Feb 20, 2018
57 mins ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Students in the Julian and Warner Springs areas are staying home Tuesday thanks to the winter weather blasting the San Diego region.

Schools in the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High School and Warner Unified school districts are closed due to snowfall in the area.

The County Office of Education said normal school schedules would resume on Wednesday.

Additionally, schools in the Spencer Valley School District in Santa Ysabel will still be open Tuesday but will have a late start at 9 a.m.

