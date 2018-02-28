Winter weather altering schedules for some San Diego County schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some San Diego County schools will have late starts Wednesday due to the weather conditions.



The County Office of Education said schools in the Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District would begin their days a bit later than usual.



COE officials urged parents to check with the district to confirm start times.



On Tuesday, the inclement weather forced the closure of schools in the Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District.