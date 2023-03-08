Winner of $2 billion Powerball jackpot buys $25 million Hollywood Hills home

(KGTV) – The California man who won last November’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has found himself a massive new home in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

Edwin Castro recently purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills area for about $25.5 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Times reported Castro’s new home is a three stories with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The paper also said the mansion features a gym, movie theater, wine cellar, and game room.

Per The Los Angeles Times' calculations, the home purchase accounts for about 2.56% of Castro's prize.

Castro purchased the winning lottery ticket for the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing at a gas station in Altadena. He came forward in February to claim the prize, choosing the lump sum option $997.6 million after taxes.

The new millionaire said he was “shocked and ecstatic” when he learned he won the record-breaking jackpot.

But Castro’s good fortune has come at somewhat of a price, as he was recently named in a lawsuit filed by a man claiming to be the real winner of the Powerball jackpot.