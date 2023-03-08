Watch Now
News

Actions

Winner of $2 billion Powerball jackpot buys $25 million Hollywood Hills home

Kim Reynolds
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 14:06:21-05

(KGTV) – The California man who won last November’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has found himself a massive new home in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

Edwin Castro recently purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills area for about $25.5 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Times reported Castro’s new home is a three stories with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The paper also said the mansion features a gym, movie theater, wine cellar, and game room.

Per The Los Angeles Times' calculations, the home purchase accounts for about 2.56% of Castro's prize.

Castro purchased the winning lottery ticket for the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing at a gas station in Altadena. He came forward in February to claim the prize, choosing the lump sum option $997.6 million after taxes.

The new millionaire said he was “shocked and ecstatic” when he learned he won the record-breaking jackpot.

But Castro’s good fortune has come at somewhat of a price, as he was recently named in a lawsuit filed by a man claiming to be the real winner of the Powerball jackpot.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Tonight!

Watch ABC 10News Tonight!