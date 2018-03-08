Wings of Rescue flight brings dogs, puppies to San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- Dozens of dogs and cats landed in El Cajon today, after a flight from Louisiana to Gillespie Field.

In July, rescue partners at Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette, LA helped rescue animals following floods in the area. This month, they've teamed up with the Wings of Rescue to help overcrowded shelters.

The 75 to 90 animals, mostly puppies will go to The Rescued Dog, Labradors and Friends Rescue, San Diego Humane Society, and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

For more information on when the puppies will be up for adoption, head the Wings of Rescue Facebook page.