Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-5 following event in Oceanside

(KGTV) - Actor/comedian Will Ferrell was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Orange County after leaving an event in Oceanside Thursday night.



Ferrell and two other people were hospitalized after the SUV they were in flipped on northbound I-5 at around 11 p.m., TMZ reported.



According to TMZ, witnesses said Ferrell’s SUV was side-swiped by another vehicle.



TMZ reported that witnesses said Ferrell was talking on his phone as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance. TMZ also said a woman involved in the crash appeared more seriously injured and was bleeding.



A representative for Ferrell told TMZ Friday morning that the actor "did not suffer any significant injury" and was released from the hospital.



Ferrell was at Oceanside High School earlier in the evening for a “Funny or Die” event -- called “Glam Up the Midterms … Vote Classy, San Diego” -- to encourage young people to vote.



The actor appeared at the event as his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy and was interviewed by comedian Billy Eichner.