Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

PG&E blamed for massive Northern California's Dixie Fire

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&amp;E) truck.
PG&E Truck
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 09:58:44-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer’s Dixie Fire in Northern California that swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings.

Cal Fire said Tuesday that the blaze began last July after a tree hit electrical distribution lines in the Sierra Nevada. The fire burned nearly 1 million acres.

PG&E already had said its equipment may have been involved and it's facing legal action for other fires.

In 2019 it pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a 2018 blaze that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER