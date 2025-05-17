ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A new housing development in Escondido is setting the standard for wildfire resilience with features designed to protect homes from wildfires.

Wildfire-resilient neighborhood coming to Escondido

KB Home is halfway through building Dixon Trail, a community of 65 homes specifically designed to withstand wildfires through strategic construction and materials.

"It's important for California because we live in a wildfire-prone environment," Steve Ruffner of KB Home said.

The homes incorporate multiple fire-resistant elements, including a 5-foot empty buffer zone around each property with metal fencing at the edge, concrete roofs, wire mesh covering gutters and vents, and stucco details around dual-pane tempered windows.

"You have a fire nearby, when those embers flow, they'll come into this subdivision, and they won't be able to ignite the homes. This will give the fire department a real step up in what they can defend," Ruffner said.

The concept has gained particular relevance following January's firestorms in Los Angeles that sparked widespread concern among homeowners.

Ruffner believes San Diego residents in fire-prone areas should consider adopting similar features in their existing homes.

"Frankly, this can be done at a reasonable price. If you live in an area where you could be impacted like this, you could do a lot of this stuff to your home," Ruffner said.

These modifications could also lead to financial benefits. The California Department of Insurance now requires insurance companies to offer discounts to homeowners who harden their properties against fire damage.

"We interact with insurance companies fairly often, this is what they're recommending customers do to give themselves a chance in case of a wildfire," Ruffner said.

The Dixon Trail development demonstrates how communities can be designed to keep flames at bay when wildfires inevitably burn through surrounding chaparral.