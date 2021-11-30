Watch
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' to serve 3 years in federal prison

Seth Wenig/AP
Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 30, 2021
(AP) -- The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling a GPS watch to him disguised as a food item.

Prosecutors had asked for four years in prison during a hearing in federal court in Washington, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposed a shorter term, saying her role was a small piece of a much larger organization.

