Why does Ped West keep closing?

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — CBP says they're temporarily closing the Ped West port of entry.

"It is frustrating," Kelly Guzman, Las Americas employee. "It will definitely impact a lot of our co-workers here in the area that live in TJ."

"We have to respect what immigration is doing," said Silvia Silva, a woman walking across the border.

CBP says they need to move Ped West personnel to assist with the increase of migrants coming to our border. According to data obtained by ABC10News, Border Patrol agents in San Diego processed around 362,000 migrants this fiscal year. That is more than double the migrants from 2021.

"When you're planning to go across the border you have to be ready for anything," said Silva's husband.

"Most of the people from Tijuana, I believe, they're going to cross earlier, they're not going to stop," said Liz Montes, a Tijuana resident.

Agents will close Ped West on Saturday at 6 a.m., but they don't know when it will reopen.

"This issue has been for a lot of time and I hope it gets resolved soon," said Julia Aguilar, a woman walking across the border.

The U.S. General Services administration estimates that around 20,000 people walk from Mexico to San Ysidro every day. Border Patrol says those people will all have to walk through Ped East.

"There are a lot of tourists coming here to get their Christmas shopping," Guzman said. "I know there will be like 3 or 4 hours more to cross."

Ped West closed in September for the same reasons. It took two months to reopen.