SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The City of San Diego has closures planned for Monday, February 19 as the nation observes Presidents Day.

Trash pickup will be on a normal schedule for City of San Diego customers served by the City’s Environmental Services department.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking and yellow zones will not be enforced.

WHAT’S CLOSED:

All libraries

Balboa Park’s public buildings

City Administrative offices

The City’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place

City recreation centers

City pools

Tecolote Nature Center

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Family Justice Center - Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

WHAT’S OPEN: