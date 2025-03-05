Whale watching company back in business after Navy clears jet from Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday was a relief for Captain Troy Sears. He finally reconnected with San Diego's marine life and with his customers.

"I think we're meant to be on the water," Sears said.

After 20 days of canceling reservations and sending out refunds, his whale watching company, Next Level Sailing, was back in operation.

"What is it like seeing so many people here who you can now take out onto the water?"

"I'm very excited to be on the water, to stop the bleeding. There's a jump in everybody's step."

I've been following Troy's story since his business was interrupted. Three weeks ago, a Navy EA-18G Growler jet crashed into the San Diego Bay. Troy's boat was stuck inside the Shelter Island Marina. The Navy blocked off part of the water with a crane that was used to pick up large pieces of the jet. It was Troy's only exit, and his business was barely able to stay afloat.

"That's really been hard. It's been keeping me up. It's been stressful, very stressful."

The Navy removed its crane from the water this week. I followed up with Troy to see how he was doing.

"I'm going to go every day I can to be able to recover. In my head, I'm thinking my next day off is the fourth of July."

He's filed a claim with the navy for economic damages and is nervous about what the future may hold. But when every day on the water looks beautiful, Troy expects business to ramp up again soon.