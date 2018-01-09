Weather-related power outages reported during San Diego storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least 10 power outages were reported during the storm Tuesday morning, including two related to the weather, San Diego Gas and Electric reported.

242 customers in Chula Vista and three dozen in Encanto lost power due to winds and rain, SDG&E said.

The largest power outage of the morning was in Encinitas, where more than 2300 customers lost service.

Other affected communities include:

Carlsbad

Vista

San Marcos

Ramona

La Jolla

Logan Heights

Estimated restoration times vary by neighborhood, SDG&E reported.

Check service status HERE.