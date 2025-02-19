'What did they die for?' Ukrainians react to US-Russia negotiations on ending war

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time since the war in Ukraine began, the United States and Russia have agreed to start working toward an end to the conflict. Top leaders from both nations met in Saudi Arabia this week, reaching a preliminary agreement to pursue three key goals: restoring diplomatic staffing at their embassies in Washington and Moscow, creating a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks, and exploring closer relations and economic cooperation.

However, the most striking aspect of the talks is who was not at the table — Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already stated that his country will not accept any outcome from negotiations in which Kyiv was not involved.

"What Did They Die For?"

Many Ukrainians, including those living in San Diego, are expressing shock and frustration that the U.S. is engaging in direct negotiations with Russia without Ukraine’s participation.

“It’s devastating because we know a lot of friends and relatives that were killed in this war,” said Svitlana Radulovich, whose family is originally from central Ukraine.

Among those lost was her cousin, Oleksandr, who was killed in combat at just 33 years old. For Svitlana, the idea of peace talks without Ukraine raises painful questions.

“Because of these negotiations, I just think…what did they die for?” she asked.

Her father, Serhiy, a war veteran, fought on the front lines, while her mother remained at home, living under the constant threat of missile attacks.

“It was really scary,” her mother recalled through tears. “The house would shake, and you wouldn’t know when the missile was going to fly into your house.”

A Dangerous Precedent?

Many Ukrainians fear that if the U.S. concedes to any of Russia’s demands, it could set a dangerous global precedent.

"My dad has said that the U.S. has always been known as a country that doesn’t negotiate with terrorists,” Svitlana explained. “By negotiating with them and giving them what they want, we’ll be opening Pandora’s box. It will be a big sign to all the other terrorists and bullies that it’s okay — you can go exterminate people.”

Svitlana first spoke with ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil shortly after the war first broke out in 2022. At a rally in Balboa Park, she shared a warning that she says still resonates today.

“We send this message, that we do not tolerate tyranny,” she said at the time.

Now, three years later, she worries about what these negotiations signal to Europe.

“What do you think this signals to our European allies?” asked Weil.

“That war is knocking on their door,” she responded.

For now, Ukrainians like Svitlana and her family are left anxiously awaiting answers — wondering what has been negotiated and what it will mean for the future of their homeland.