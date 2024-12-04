Valley Center avocado farmer worried over Trump's proposed tariffs

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — Avocado farmers in California know that growing this superfood comes at a cost.

"I expect it to be challenging," said avocado farmer Enrico Ferro in Valley Center. "Every year, it's something else. If it isn't the weather, or price of water, or something political."

Enrico expects that cost to worsen under the second Trump administration. ABC 10News Perla Shaheen first met Enrico in April when his crop struggled with unusually cold springtime weather. Now, his focus has shifted from the weather to the President-elect's proposal to impose a 25% tariff or tax on imported goods from Mexico.

"Consumers are going to be hurt," Enrico said. "It'll hurt the industry long-term. I think people will lose interest in paying extra for something like an avocado."

California is the largest producer of avocados in the United States, but it doesn't have enough water to grow avocados for everyone. They have to come from other spots. According to the USDA, about 90% of avocados sold in stores come from Mexico. Enrico worries that increased taxes on Mexican goods could make avocados too expensive for buyers, and demand will drop overall.

"I think people are going to be tightening their belts and spending a little less on things like that," Enrico said. "It's more of a luxury item."

Trump says his goal with these tariffs is to put pressure on the Mexican government to curb fentanyl and migrant crossings, but if or when they would take effect is unknown. It's also too soon to know if the cost would trickle down to consumers. For now, Enrico is preparing to weather another storm - one that stems from politics.