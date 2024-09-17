Student-led composting and recycling program expands work into community garden

When I introduced 10News viewers to Tina Matthias last April, she spearheaded a student-led program at South Bay schools that implemented sustainability education, composting, and food recycling programs.

Since then, she has acquired similar practices on a different and more rural campus: a farm. Tina's friend heard of her efforts and offered her the empty lot in San Ysidro. "She said, 'You're doing so well. I love it. Can you bring that to the farm and turn it into something?'" Tina recalled.

Members of her non-profit, along with students, immediately got to work. They cleared brush, installed an irrigation system, planted nearly 100 trees, and created an all-organic veggie garden. The farm runs on donations and volunteers.

Since our introduction to Tina, her eco-friendly efforts have gained statewide attention. State leaders recognized teenagers in her student-led program at a regional climate conference in Orange County this summer.

"They went through the convention and saw how important it was and how many people care about our climate and the actions they need to take. They saw this on a level as adults and government-wise," Tina said.

Back at the farm, Tina's goal remains the same. She wants to continue educating the community on sustainability and climate change.

"We're all about educating the community on how to get back into nature and back into our roots; computers are great but won't supply you with any food. Our government doesn't have the capacity to educate, and we're part of this community, and giving back to the community is the most important part. South Bay is so big and gets overlooked, and we must be out there sticking up for our own."