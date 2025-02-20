San Marcos Unified School District navigates early stages of cell phone ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California is one of at least eight states that have enacted cell phone bans in schools over the last two years, and a San Diego County school district recently implemented it.

The Los Angeles Unified School District's cell phone ban went into effect this week, requiring students to keep their phones off for the entire school day. As the nation's second-largest school district, Los Angeles Unified joins other districts across the country in implementing such bans.

Supporters claim the ban aims to combat cyberbullying and promote focus in class; however, some parents argue that students should have access to their phones in case of emergencies, such as a school shooting.

In San Diego County, the San Marcos Unified School District implemented its cell phone ban about a month ago.

“We were prepared for a really bumpy rollout, but what we have seen is that we have a little bit of growing pains, but ultimately, things have been rolling out smoothly,” Dr. Tiffany Campbell, a deputy superintendent for San Marcos Unified, said. “I will say, we did a lot of communication. That was one of the things that helped us was with all of the stakeholder input that we got. People knew it was coming. Kids knew it was coming. Parents knew it was coming.”

WATCH: Campbell expounds on how the cell phone ban rollout has gone so far

San Marcos Unified sees positive Impact from new cell phone ban

Campbell mentioned that their elementary schools did not see significant changes since many already had similar policies. Middle schools experienced noticeable shifts in behavior, with students engaging more in activities, like socialization during lunchtime rather than being on their phones.

At the high school level, some teachers had already been implementing similar processes, leading to a more consistent practice across the board.

For both elementary and middle schools, "away for the day" means that from the beginning to the end of school, cell phones must be off and out of sight. High schools operate as distraction-free learning environments, prohibiting mobile devices, including headphones and earbuds, from bell to bell.

Campbell acknowledged that they are hearing about some growing pains in content-specific courses at high schools and plan to discuss potential adjustments with teachers and students.

All schools in California must restrict cell phone use on campus in some capacity by 2026, according to a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2024.