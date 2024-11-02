San Diego County Sheriff's Office bloodhound marks 1-year on the force

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office's first search and rescue bloodhound has been on duty for nearly a year.

"He's very loving, very gentle," said handler Pam Medhurst.

Albert is a three-year-old bloodhound.

"You see this big dog coming at you, but then he just stops and gives you a kiss," said Medhurst.

He's more than a loveable pet; He's a trained officer and the first and only bloodhound to join the San Diego Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team in its history.

"Just the fact that he is a bloodhound lends a myth that, 'Oh, the bloodhound is here.' It just gives the family the sense that everything is possibly being done," said Medhurst.

Pam Medhurst is the canine unit leader of the Search and Rescue Team.

"We excel in the urban environment. So we've had a number of cases of reported family members who have left their house with Alzheimer's," says Medhurst.

Medhurst has been volunteering for 26 years.

"It's very rewarding to see all these people from everything and come out for one person, one family's needs, and we don't stop until there is a resolution," said Medhurst.

Albert was sworn in almost a year ago. Since then, he's logged hundreds of miles on duty reuniting families with missing loved ones. He's one of 18 dogs in the unit. We first met him when he was a three-month-old puppy.

Albert is named in memory of Sgt. Don Parker who died in 2018. He spent his final years as the search and rescue unit coordinator. The sergeant's middle name was Albert.

"It's not just about the dogs. It's about all these different volunteers and what they do, what they bring," said Medhurst.

For Medhurst, volunteering runs in the family.

"I'm over 17,000 hours that I volunteered, and mileage we're right around 94,000 miles," said her husband, Richard Medhurst.

Her husband is often by her side.

"It's an addiction. There's nothing in the world that feels as good as giving someone back to their family," said Medhurst.

Albert has completed four searches and rescues, but his owners look forward to many more.

"I think we're kind of like the dogs. We'll do it until it's no fun anymore," said Medhurst.

It doesn't appear anyone will turn in their badge anytime soon.

More information about volunteering can be found here.