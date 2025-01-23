San Diego Border Patrol agents reflect on heroic flood rescue 1 year later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Torrential floodwaters ravaged the Tijuana River underneath the Dairy Mart Road Bridge, trapping a group of migrants on Jan. 22, 2024.

ABC 10News crews were on the scene as San Diego authorities, including police officers, EMTs, lifeguards, and Border Patrol agents, conducted a perilous rescue operation using rafts to bring the migrants to safety.

"Luckily, Border Patrol was there to lend a helping hand. We were the first responders," Agent Justin Castrejon said.

"There's a lot of heavy brush in the area, water levels are rising — due to the heavy rain," says Border Patrol agent Angel Moreno as he reflected on the event.

A year later, the area remains affected by toxic water, with agents experiencing health issues and equipment damage from polluted waters. The agents told 10News that their boots were dissolved by the chemicals polluting the South Bay.

Agent Castrejon took us back to the very spot under the Dairy Mart Bridge where the rescue happened.

"It doesn't seem like a whole lot of rain initially, but it can quickly rise, and it floods this entire area. It brings a lot of trash into the area. Migrants are put into very dangerous situations," he says.

Despite these challenges, Border Agents remain dedicated to their mission.

"Every single border patrol agent is a first responder, of course we have our BORSTAR team in place and these men and women are equipped with special training and equipment to make those high rescues," Castrejon affirmed.