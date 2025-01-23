Revisiting Lemon Grove Catholic school 1 year after devastating floods

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Saint John of the Cross community is celebrating its return to classrooms after a harrowing year marked by flooding that forced the school to relocate.

Last January, Principal Gregory Krumm assessed extensive damage when floodwaters inundated the campus, resulting in the student body finishing the school year at an alternative site in Paradise Hills.

Reflecting on those challenging times, Krumm stated, “You almost felt this sense of sadness just seeing everything. It’s a different feeling walking into the classroom. You had a feeling of frustration, sadness, not knowing what the future is going to bring.”

Despite the struggles, the school community has found joy again. On the one-year anniversary of the flood, the laughter of children filled the air, a stark contrast to the uncertainty experienced just a year ago.

"Seeing the kids learning and having fun, the teachers back enjoying their new classrooms — it's a world of difference," Krumm remarked.

Thanks to insurance and generous donations, the school was able to rebuild its damaged facilities, allowing students to return to their campus. Enhanced by new resources, students expressed excitement over the improvements.

“We have new toys, and we can do new activities, and we have tablets we can play on,” student Aiko Cabrera said.

Principal Krumm relayed to ABC 10News the lessons learned from the experience.

“How to be prepared next time because it will probably happen again at some point," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.