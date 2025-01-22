PART 1: Mayor Todd Gloria reflects on historic flood's impact on city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, marks one year since a devastating storm brought historic flooding to San Diego. At least five people were killed, and thousands of people were left homeless, some of whom never made it back into their homes.

ABC 10News interviewed Mayor Todd Gloria about the issues surrounding how and why this storm had such a large impact. Our journalists asked tough questions as Gloria looked back at the year that way, where he places the blame and where he takes accountability.

In part one of this series, ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu asked the following questions:



What do you think is the perception of the city from the perspective of the flood victims?

Is there anything the city could have done differently so that perception was not so negative?

You and I both spoke with a lot of flood victims. One of the things they tell me when I'm out there is that, 'Yes, we did complain. We put it on the Get It Done app, and now the city will have to pay for it one way to another, even if it's lawsuits.' Wouldn't prevention have been better?

Part two of this interview focuses on why some of the poorer neighborhoods in San Diego got treated differently and what role race played in these historic floods.

Here's one of the questions asked of the mayor in that segment:



Is there a coincidence the places with poor infrastructure happen to be Black and brown communities?

The full version of this interview will be published on 10News.com Wednesday afternoon.