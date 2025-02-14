Mudd House pottery studio thrives after relocating to higher ground

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) —The Mudd House pottery studio has had quite the turnaround after the January 2024 floods, which caused thousands of dollars in damage and forced the business to close temporarily.

Owner Emma Sabo attributes the studio's recovery to the strong support from the local community.

"Business has been great. When we flooded last year, the only reason we were able to stay afloat, for lack of better words, is because of this incredible community," said Sabo.

Members of the community rallied together, donating money and time to help rebuild the studio. With their support, the Mudd House was able to continue operating from its old space before eventually moving to a bigger, more secure location on higher ground.

The new location, now on Highway 101, has significantly increased the studio's visibility and foot traffic.

Since the move, the Mudd House has doubled the number of pottery wheels and tripled its membership, allowing it to offer ceramics to a larger audience.

The Mudd House is open seven days a week in Encinitas. For more information on classes and memberships, customers are encouraged to contact the studio directly.