Months after floods, Spring Valley family has spent over $100K to repair home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- The items stacked outside of their Spring Valley home are a true sign that the Keirington Pankey and his family are still picking up the pieces.

Family members will be the first to tell you that things haven't been easy, with Pankey recently showing off the repairs to the family’s home.

"Mom and dad got moved into here. That way, it's easier for pops to go to dialysis," said Pankey.

Nine months ago, this same room was filled with water after the storm.

"On the day of the flood, January 22, it flooded right here on the street …,” he told ABC 10News.

It’s a memory that lives in Pankey’s head vividly.

"It got about a foot into the home. My brother and I had to take out a retaining wall. Unfortunately, I was at a doctor’s appointment with the kids. We ended up having to dig two different ditches," he explained.

Weeks later, ABC 10 News anchor Wale Aliya began visiting with the family after they moved into a hotel.

It was a big change for the family, who takes care of their father -- an amputee veteran who is battling heart and kidney failure.

That wasn't the only challenge they had to overcome. The family also had to deal with the headache that came with San Diego County's hotel voucher program.

"Am I going to be able to get my housing extended? Am I going to still be able to have this place so I can still focus on the reparations and everything else?" said Pankey in March.

ABC 10news reporter Michael Chen checked on the family after they packed up their belongings and waited for answers from the company in charge of the program. Their lack of answers from the company brought them to the county Board of Supervisors.

They eventually got an extension, and in June they finally moved back home.

There is still work to be done on the house and money continues to be a challenge. The family said repairs have cost $160,000 so far.

"FEMA gave us about 20 [thousand dollars] and said, 'Here you go,' and of course, we had to take out SBA," said Pankey.

It's not a challenge that will break their family's bond.

"Not to give up on your family, most importantly during times like this because it's hard. It's hard," said Pankey.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help with their expenses.