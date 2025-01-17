Lender cancels $100,000 loan on unbuilt ADU for SDSU professor following Team 10 investigation

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A lender involved with a $15 million ADU building fiasco has canceled a large loan to a San Diego State University professor following a Team 10 investigation.

Team 10 uncovered last week that a now-defunct Chula Vista company called Multitaskr and 10 of its lenders were being sued for millions of dollars by more than 100 people.

The company is accused of helping its customers get loans but not building accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. Multitaskr has denied any wrongdoing.



One of those suing was Victoria Krivogorsky, an SDSU professor who fled the mob in Ukraine to come to America 30 years ago for a better life.

Krivogorsky said Multitaskr helped her get three different $100,000 loans from three lenders.

Mosaic, one of the lenders, previously told Team 10 it was forgiving some loans for Multitaskr customers.

After Team 10's investigation aired last week, Mosaic notified Krivogorsky on Tuesday that her $100,000 loan was also canceled.

And, on Thursday, the company refunded her more than $14,000 she had previously paid on that loan for a duplex in her front yard that Multitaskr never built.

"You have no idea how happy I am," she said. "Right now, honest to God, I don't cry very easily. But when I called you and told you they canceled the loan, I was stricken, and I couldn't stop crying."

Krivogorsky said the three loans would cost her more than $3,000 a month.

She said she paid a $100,000 loan to Sunlight Financial to lop $1,000 off that monthly payment.

Then Dividend, another lender, canceled its $100,000 loan in November when Team 10 was doing its investigation.

On Tuesday, Mosaic canceled its loan and refunded her prior payments.

"As soon as they listened to your piece, they realized they had enough information, and the loan was canceled," she said.

Mosaic declined to provide a comment for this story.

Previously, the company said if there were conditions where a contractor didn't finish the job, it had canceled loans for Mosaic borrowers involved with Multitaskr.

With two loans forgiven, Krivogorsky hopes Sunlight Financial will refund the other $100,000 she already paid.

Team 10 contacted Sunlight Financial.

The company said it could not comment on individual accounts; however, it sent a statement:

"As part of our standard operations, Sunlight Financial only released loan proceeds to Multitaskr if the borrower confirmed that the project was complete and authorized the release of the funds. We continue to review any situations like this thoroughly, as we strive to ensure every customer is treated fairly and with care."

Krivogorsky said she never authorized the Sunlight Financial loan, and she's received several other similar emails from the company. And, of course, there is no ADU in her front yard.

Krivogorsky said now that she has some financial relief, she may build that duplex in her front yard — but only after carefully vetting the builder.

Complaints against Multitaskr have been filed with several law enforcement agencies, Team 10 has learned. So far, no one has been charged with a crime.