Imperial Beach residents losing access to public pool

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Mar Vista High School's Olympic-sized pool is currently the only public pool in Imperial Beach, but residents will soon lose access to it. Matt and Christy Henry say that's exactly where they taught their six children how to swim.

“Having this pool was a huge draw for us to come to this community in the first place,” said the Henrys, who have lived in Imperial Beach for nearly 14 years.

Because the pool is on a high school campus, the hours it’s open to the public are limited. Christy shared she goes at 5:30 in the morning to swim laps.

“It's worth it to me to be able to get up and come here, and it's so nice to just ride my bike two blocks to swim in the pool,” she says.

Families say with the uncertainty on whether the beaches will be open combined with losing this public pool access, there are simply not enough options for kids and families in the area who want to cool down when it’s hot or for those who want to learn how to swim.

“We can't go to our beach here even if there's a day or two of beach openings… I'm not letting my kids on that sand for quite a while until all those germs clear out of there,” said Christy.

At a city council meeting back in June, Imperial Beach city councilmembers got an update on the pool programs offered and the costs associated with operating those programs. A city representative confirmed on Wednesday that the agreement between the city and the school district will be expiring at the end of this year.

A statement on the city’s website reads in part: “We understand the impact this may have on the community and will work to ensure a smooth transition for all participants for upcoming registrations. Registration and program will continue up to December 1, 2024.”

Matt and Christy are joining other Imperial Beach families calling on the city to reconsider.

“We need more hours. We need reasonable hours, we need reasonable prices and you know, we invested in this pool, we want to use it," said Matt.