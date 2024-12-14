Family believes man died from January floods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The January floods left thousands of people in Southeast San Diego homeless for months, many of whom are still not back home.

The county recorded five deaths on the day of the flood, but some of the families reported more deaths in the following days.

Tonight, we follow through with one family who says they are convinced a husband, father, and grandfather died from the flood waters.

“I lost too much memories for me, only I remember in here.”

79-year-old Juan Garcia now lives through memories and the few pictures his 10 grandkids, five children, and wife were able to save.

“I lost my, my life, my husband, this is the reason for me, the material is ok. My family and friends helped me, but my husband is not here anymore.”

She says sleepless nights continue 11 months after flood waters rushed into her home, destroying everything.

“I was just trying to save the house, trying to put towels on the floor, you know. So water won't come in here but it wasn't working.”

The other thing not working to stop the penetrating flood waters … was a small piece of tape used to close a feeding tube hole on Juan’s stomach.

“When the doctor was checking the g-tube, dirty water was coming out.”

Juan spent the next four days in and out of the hospital, where he eventually died of pneumonia.

“They can't say it was related to the floods, you know. But everybody knows that when, when, when, when you're cold and, and, and you get exposed to, you're wet, you, there's causes of pneumonia.”

Further cementing the family's belief, is this cane Juan’s son Rene still clutches.

He says he got severely sick as he tried to carry his dad out of the rising water.

With no flood insurance and only a little help from the government, friends, and family helped with the rebuild that cost a couple hundred grand as their large family jumped around random housing.

Despite depleted finances, they are grateful to be back home for the holidays.

