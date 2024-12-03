Decades old clothing store will remain open with help of another business owner

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A decades-old clothing store in La Mesa that was at risk of closing its doors is now moving two blocks down from its current location.

ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens first met the owners of Act II, Deanne Ross, and her mom, Dolores Buller, a few weeks ago. They said someone had bought their building and tripled the rent.

"We are going to be bigger and better. All I can say is, we are thrilled, and thank you," Ross said.

Ross told ABC 10News in November that she and the building owner were not able to reach an agreement.

"I don’t feel like it was fair market value what he was asking ... So now we have to move on," Ross said.

Theresa Favro, the owner of the Home and Soul gift shop, has known Ross for years. After seeing 10News's coverage, she decided to sublease her entire space to Ross.

“We all have to work together to bring each other clients to give people a variety of reasons to come down to the village," said Favro.

Favro owns another store, Amethyst Moon, across the street. She says she will move everything there, and it will remain open. Meanwhile, Act II will have a new home, where Home and Soul is now.