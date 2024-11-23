101-year-old woman rebuilding after January flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away. It's a time when many folks will be spending time with family, cooking turkeys and reflecting on the year.

Reflecting on the year will be easier for some than others.

For victims of the Jan. 22 floods, that reflection carries a lot of weight. While some are still trying to get back into their homes, others who are back have to make do with what they have, even if things aren't back to normal.

Friday night, ABC 10News followed through on the recovery efforts 10 months later as we introduced you to Miss Mildred Watson.

Although she's one of the oldest flood victims at an impressive 101 years old, she's one of the strongest, too.

Watson has seen a lot in her lifetime, and she's had plenty of time to reflect, all while keeping her independence.

Neighbors in the Southcrest area say they love her spunk and sass — something that's been a part of their neighborhood the last seven decades.

But for the last 10 months, Watson has been slowly rebuilding her life after the Jan. 22 floods.

"I had to jump on my sister's bed, I saw the flood coming fast," she said.

Her great-grandniece, Tisha, who has been helping Watson with the recovery process, walked us through the back house where Watson was rescued.

"This is how they were able to get in — I think they used an axe or something to get through the door, but you can see the water line here, how high the water was up," Tisha says. "This was the daybed that she climbed on. It was against the window... it had a mattress on it and a white tray, so she climbed on top of both because she saw the water coming in."

"They came in, and they got me out. Don't know how many it was because, at that time, I began getting afraid because before that, I wasn't afraid," Watson said. "Well, since then, I have had lots of thoughts."

"What thoughts have come over the last 10 months?" 10News anchor Wale Aliyu asked.

"Clean it up, getting ready, what happened and why... What am I going to do next? And taking care of business," Watson said.

Tisha said repairs have cost about $60,000. That's without insurance and little help from FEMA.

"Well, I'm a go-getter, and I can do some things myself," Watson said.

This is the kind of attitude that has kept her resilient all these years, no matter the circumstance

"I'm still satisfied to a certain extent — because I'm not where I used to be. The things that I used to be," Watson said.

When Aliyu asked Watson how she plans to spend her holidays, she said right at home. She moved back in about a month ago to the primary residence, but her back house, where she spends a lot of time, still needs a ton of work.

And yes, even at 101, you will still see Watson out there laboring and cleaning up the flood damage. She says she's still as sharp and independent as ever.