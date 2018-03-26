Water main break on El Cerrito-area street forces closures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A broken water main sent water running down an El Cerrito street Monday morning and forced road closures in the area.



The main break was reported shortly after 5:15 a.m. on 54th Street, near Collier Avenue, according to dispatchers.



The cause of the break is under investigation, but responding crews were able to turn off the water at about 5:40 a.m.



54th Street, between Collier Avenue and Adams Avenue, was closed in both directions as crews work to repair the break.



