WATCH: Goats run amok through Bay Area suburb

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A swarm of goats ran amok through a Bay Area suburb Sunday afternoon, and someone managed to catch video of the hectic scene.

"Oh my God — they came and surrounded my car. I had the windows up," the woman who recorded the video said.

The woman was literally stopped in the middle of the road when the goats surrounded her car, causing chaos and confusion.

She says she was driving home in Castro Valley, when she saw the swarm of animals running at her. She had to wait out the stampede in her car for 10 minutes until the goats passed. The video was taken shortly after.

The woman says the goats eventually ran off into a grassy lot nearby.

She thinks the goats were being used to eat grass nearby and escaped.