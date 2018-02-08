WATCH: Big Bear Eagles hatching this week

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- The countdown is on as we zero in on the hatch date of the infamous Big Bear Eagles.

The two eggs are expected to hatch around February 10.

The first egg was laid on January 1, 2018, and is expected to hatch on either February 8 or 9. The second egg was laid on January 6 and is expected to hatch on Saturday, February 10.

For more information on Big Bear's Bald Eagles, visit the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.