WATCH: Big Bear Eagles hatching this week

Jackie looks around with a beak full of the 'fluff' she brought to help line the nest...while Mr. B prepares to let her in for her turn on the eggs. | Photo: Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam Facebook Page
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- The countdown is on as we zero in on the hatch date of the infamous Big Bear Eagles.
The two eggs are expected to hatch around February 10.
The first egg was laid on January 1, 2018, and is expected to hatch on either February 8 or 9. The second egg was laid on January 6 and is expected to hatch on Saturday, February 10.
For more information on Big Bear's Bald Eagles, visit the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.