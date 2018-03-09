War veteran and Holocaust survivor weds on his 105th birthday

Marie Estrada , Zach Wonderlie
9:02 PM, Mar 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) --  Thursday was a big day for Norbert Stein. The Holocaust survivor and war veteran, got married and turned 105-years-old. 10News Photojournalist Zach Wonderlie was there for his big day. 

"He's been in and out of hospitals so many times that I thought I was planning a memorial...and then I was planning a wedding!" said Norbert's daughter, Livia Gail, "It's such a miracle." 

Norbert escaped Nazi Germany in 1935, Gail said.

Norbert married the love of his life Thursday - his girlfriend of 45 years, Edlemira Velasquez. The happy couple enjoyed the ceremony, a little cake and all of their loved ones on their milestone day. 

Gail left us with a few words of wisdom from her father: 

"Nothing too big, nothing too small. Life is full of surprises...I can handle them all." 

*Norbert's enthusiasm and joy for life was the best part of the story, watch TONIGHT on 10News at 11 p.m. 

