War veteran and Holocaust survivor weds on his 105th birthday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Thursday was a big day for Norbert Stein. The Holocaust survivor and war veteran, got married and turned 105-years-old. 10News Photojournalist Zach Wonderlie was there for his big day.

"He's been in and out of hospitals so many times that I thought I was planning a memorial...and then I was planning a wedding!" said Norbert's daughter, Livia Gail, "It's such a miracle."

Norbert escaped Nazi Germany in 1935, Gail said.

Norbert married the love of his life Thursday - his girlfriend of 45 years, Edlemira Velasquez. The happy couple enjoyed the ceremony, a little cake and all of their loved ones on their milestone day.

Gail left us with a few words of wisdom from her father:

"Nothing too big, nothing too small. Life is full of surprises...I can handle them all."

