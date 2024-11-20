10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, Nov. 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The promise of mass deportations from President-elect Trump is causing uncertainty for many San Diego students and their families.

While schools in San Diego County do not track students’ immigration status, it is estimated that 9% of California’s K-12 students have at least one parent who is undocumented.

San Diego Unified School District officials said it is expecting the district board to discuss possible protections for immigrant families next week.

Under federal law, all children – regardless of immigration status – have the right to attend public schools.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not allowed at schools, and agents cannot arrest, interview, or monitor students on campus.

Watch Rachel Bianco's full report:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A man riding a bicycle in Imperial Beach was shot in an attempted robbery late Tuesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Delaware Street and Palm Avenue at around 10 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

According to deputies at the scene, the victim was riding his bike when a person ran up to him and tried to take the bicycle.

KGTV

During a struggle, the assailant shot the bicyclist in the knee and then fled the scene.

The victim was able to ride for a few blocks before he was spotted by deputies.

ABC 10News learned the unidentified victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

Internet users are being warned of a new scam targeting those looking for customer service assistance.

A mother of a disabled El Cajon teen recently fell victim to a scam that began with unauthorized Netflix charges on her credit card and a call to what turned out to be a fake customer service phone number for the streaming service.

Watch Michael Chen’s full report:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

It has now been over 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war that has had an impact across the world and in San Diego County.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil follows through with two young Ukrainians she first met in 2022, and they shared the challenges they’ve faced while living away from home and the hope they have for the future.

Watch Madison’s full report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: