10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, Nov. 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Some residents at an Allied Gardens condominium complex were forced to leave their homes late Tuesday night as a water main break in a parking lot sent water and mud onto the streets and into residences.

At around 10 pm., several residents at the Villa Fontaine complex (5100 block of Fontaine Street) woke up to a sound of what they thought was rain.

KGTV

However, they soon discovered that a pipe under an upper parking lot at the complex ruptured and broke some of the pavement.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews helped evacuate residents while the city’s water department worked to stop the water flow.

Crews turned off the water after about an hour, but not before 10 condo units and a nearby house sustained major water and mud damage.

Emergency crews remained at the scene due to concerns over a potential sinkhole near the main break location.

The American Red Cross was sent to the scene to help displaced residents.

KGTV

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

San Diego authorities are investigating a possible link between an overturned car found on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Tuesday night and a reported carjacking.

At around 11 p.m., San Diego Police said they received a call from a man who claimed to have been carjacked at knifepoint on National Avenue.

Shortly after the report, SDPD officers discovered a flipped-over car that matched the caller’s description on the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to National Avenue.

The vehicle was abandoned and blocking traffic.

ABC 10News learned police are handling the carjacking investigation, while the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

KGTV Crash on westbound SR-94 at Lemon Grove Ave. (Nov. 13, 2024)

A pedestrian was believed to have been killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened on westbound SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue just after 5:15 a.m.

CHP did not release any details on the incident, but they confirmed a Sig Alert was issued and at least two westbound lanes, including the slow lane, were shut down due to the emergency response.

Traffic was reportedly backed up to Spring Street/state Route 125 transition.

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

San Diego transportation officials and the County District Attorney’s Office are pushing an effort to crack down on concerns over the practice of “wildcatting.”

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System defines wildcatting as “unregulated and unpermitted ride-sharing services who can be aggressive with their tactics to secure rides.”

Officials said wildcatters pose a threat to public safety and cited instances of those drivers harassing people coming in from Mexico with rides.

The area of focus for MTS and the DA’s Office highlighted were the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

To combat this illegal practice, local leaders are launching an awareness campaign to remind people of legal services available to get them where they need to go.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For years, Team 10 has been following the troubled reputation of the San Diego Central Jail.

Senior investigator Jim Avila is following through on a new settlement with the family of a man who died at the jail after being denied life-saving medication. Jim’s report looks into his death and how it cost taxpayers $6 million.

Watch Jim's full report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: