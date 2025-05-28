10News Wake Up Call: 3 South Bay schools face closure; getting a summer job in San Diego

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

The South Bay Union School District’s Board of Trustees is slated to vote Wednesday night on the future of three of its schools.

If approved by the board, three elementary schools in the south San Diego area — Berry, Sunnyslope, and Central — will be closed in phases over the next few years.

Under a district plan that has been in the works since 2023, Central will close at the start of the 2026-27 school year; Berry will close starting in 2027-28; and Sunnyslope will close starting in 2028-29.

According to the district, the decision to close the three schools is based on low enrollment and budget issues.

The district said enrollment has fallen 40% to 50% since 2011, which is nearly twice the rate of neighboring school districts.

If they do not close the schools, district officials said it could face a $15 million budget deficit by the 2026-27 school year — which could lead to layoffs and the possible delay or elimination of some academic programs.

Longtime Berry Elementary School teacher Veronica Duarte told ABC 10News she and others felt blindsided by the decision to close their school because Berry and Sunnyslope were not originally recommended by a district committee.

“I'm advocating; I know what happens to a community when the school closes, especially in an impoverished area. I don't want to see that happen here to the Berry community,” Duarte said.

Duarte added students could be moved to schools further away from their homes, which could disrupt the communities they’ve built at their current schools and lead to a drop in parent engagement.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — The fighting between Ukraine and Russia continued along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where Ukraine's army is shorthanded against its bigger adversary. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claimed Tuesday that Russia is mobilizing up to 45,000 men every month, while Ukraine mobilizes between 25,000-27,000.

Both sides are continuing to conduct deep strikes. Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the war against Ukraine on Sunday.

Russian air defenses downed 296 Ukrainian drones over 13 Russian regions late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, in what appeared to be one of the biggest Ukrainian drone assaults of the war.

Ukraine is increasing its domestic production of drones and missiles, according to Zelenskyy. He said late Tuesday that Ukraine wants European countries to help it invest in the manufacturing of attack drones, air defense interceptors, cruise missiles and ballistic systems.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defenses shot down Ukrainian 33 drones heading toward the capital.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said that 42 drones were downed. He said that drone fragments damaged three residential buildings in the village of Troitskoye, but no one was hurt.

Moscow airports delayed or diverted hundreds of flights.

Overnight, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using five Iskander ballistic missiles, one guided air-launched missile and 88 drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said Wednesday. Air defense units shot down 34 drones, and 37 drones were jammed.

Ukraine’s railway infrastructure and equipment in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions also came under fire overnight and Wednesday morning, Ukraine’s state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said. No casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv region, railway traffic was temporarily suspended so that police and emergency workers could clear debris from a downed drone that landed on the tracks. In Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, the attack shattered windows at the station building, and drone debris slightly damaged a train car.

Story by Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

Reporter Marie Coronel goes over a recent study that shows how some cities in San Diego County fare when it comes to summer job opportunities.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The generosity of people stepping up to help those affected by the Murphy Canyon plane crash continues to shine.

Earlier this week, ABC 10News introduced you to Surinder Goode and Kim Brinkman -- two women who jumped in to help the McCarty family with necessities immediately after the crash.

But their help didn’t stop there.

Goode and Brinkman recruited the help of a local auto dealership to get the family a much-needed vehicle after they lost both of their cars in the crash.

