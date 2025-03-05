10News Wake Up Call: Trump touts agenda in speech; Target faces 40-day boycott

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, March 5, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Several weeks into his historic return to the White House, President Trump on Tuesday night addressed a joint session of Congress and promised a new age of American prosperity.

In his speech – which set a record for longest address before Congress – Trump highlighted his administration’s early triumphs; he outlined his immediate plans to invigorate the U.S. economy, spoke on the role his administration will play in the Russia-Ukraine war, and addressed border security.

The president spent much of the speech defending the tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China, while also praising Elon Musk and the work of the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to make cuts within the federal government.

Full recap of President Trump's address: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/watch-live-analysis-ahead-of-president-donald-trumps-address-to-congress

Democrats' response: https://www.10news.com/politics/slotkin-makes-case-against-trump-agenda-in-democratic-response



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire that erupted at a Lakeside storage business early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the StaxUP Storage facility (12155 Woodside Ave.) due to a reported fire burning several storage units and sending thick black smoke into the air.

It took several minutes for crews to douse the flames, stopping the blaze before it spread throughout the business.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONSUMER:

Starting Wednesday, consumers across the country are being asked to boycott retail giant Target due to its decision to move on from its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The 40-day boycott was launched by Georgia pastor Rev. Jamal Bryant, who told CNN the action was being taken because the retailer “turned their back on our community.”

Since the Trump administration took office, Target and other big-name companies have walked back their DEI policies.

The boycott comes as Target faces the possibility of raising prices on some produce imported from Mexico amid President Trump’s tariffs.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Businesses across San Diego are bracing for the fallout from President Trump’s tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports.

A thriving Barrio Logan tire shop previously profiled by ABC 10News is seeing sales spike in recent weeks, and the shop owner said it’s because customers are very concerned about high prices once the tariffs truly take hold.

Watch anchor Aaron Dickens' report:

