10News Wake Up Call: San Diego gets ready for more rain; more tariffs in effect

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-winter storm brought widespread showers to the San Diego area, dropping modest amounts of moisture, and another round of rain is on the way Wednesday.

Showers were expected to dwindle Wednesday, then be followed by heavier rain and mountain snowfall 3 to 5 inches deep on Thursday, courtesy of an unsettled atmospheric system out of the Gulf of Alaska, National Weather Service meteorologists advised.

An NWS flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through at least Thursday afternoon for local coastal areas, mountains, valleys and foothills, including the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, National City, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee and Vista.

"We know how impactful heavy rain can be, and we want to ensure that both the city's stormwater infrastructure and our residents are ready to face the weather," city Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder said. "We can all take a few simple steps to better prepare for incoming storms and help reduce flood risk."

Sandbags were available in limited amounts to the public at 11 recreation centers that are centrally located in each San Diego City Council district:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Community Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Council District 8 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Council District 8 - Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive.

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Swim and Tennis Center, 4380 Landis St.

The county and Cal Fire, for their part, were providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

A list of locations can be found here: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/list-county-providing-sandbags-at-fire-stations-as-rain-remains-in-forecast

Cooling temperatures were expected through the week, with highs in downtown San Diego in the lower 60s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. In the deserts, thermometer readings should reach the low 60s to mid- 70s, and in the mountains the daily highs are expected to top out in the 40s through the rest of the workweek.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to at least 5 a.m. Friday for county deserts accompanied by a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning for county mountains.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to at least 2 a.m. Friday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Thursday's San Diego-area surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 4 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet, slight chance of potential thunderstorm feet and mixed swell from 260 and 220 degrees.

Gradually clearing skies with a possibility of scattered light showers should prevail over the weekend, followed by a chance of more wet weather across the county next workweek, according to forecasters.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — Ukrainian and Polish officials say U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine have resumed.

That comes a day after the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid for Kyiv in its war against Russia and Ukrainian officials signaled they were open to a 30-day ceasefire backed by Washington.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it’s important not to “get ahead” of the question of responding to the ceasefire proposal. He told reporters that Moscow is awaiting “detailed information” about it from the U.S.

The American military help is vital for Ukraine’s shorthanded and weary army, which is having a tough time keeping Russia’s bigger military force at bay.

CONSUMER:

The Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported into the U.S. took effect Wednesday.

The tariffs mean everything from cars to washing machines and lamps to canned goods could go up in price.

The Associated Press reported the administration plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging “reciprocal” rates starting April 2.

In response, the European Union levied tariffs that affect $28 billion worth of U.S. goods. The wide range of items includes textiles, home appliances, agricultural products, motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, and jeans.

The EU's tariffs were expected to begin April 1.

Scripps News Group story: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/businesses-face-25-tariff-on-steel-and-aluminum-consumers-brace-for-higher-costs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

More than a year ago, rain triggered a landslide in the yard above Rex Huffman's Mission Hills home.

With the threat of a storm, Huffman is anxiously watching his property.

