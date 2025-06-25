10News Wake Up Call: $25 per hour minimum wage proposed for San Diego tourism workers

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

A significant pay raise may be in store for tourism/hospitality industry workers in San Diego under a proposal set to go before a City Council committee on Wednesday.

The plan, proposed by Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera, would raise the minimum wage for tourism/hospitality employees to $25 per hour.

The proposal comes after the city increased its minimum wage to $17.25 per hour earlier this year and after several strikes by local hospitality workers asking for better pay and working conditions.

Those that would receive the pay bump include:



workers at city hotels with more than 150 rooms

workers at Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, the San Diego Zoo, and amusement parks in the city

workers in restaurants and bars inside those specific businesses

In a statement, Elo-Rivera’s office said, in part: “While out-of-town corporations rake in record-breaking profits, the people who are the backbone of the tourism industry are struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, and keep up with San Diego’s skyrocketing cost of living. The labor of these workers is what creates the value that drives those corporate profits and provides the foundation for our local economy.”

Elo-Rivera’s proposal does have several opponents, including the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The agency believes the plan is too broad and raising the minimum wage will hurt the small businesses that are inside Petco Park or the convention center.

If passed at Wednesday’s Select Committee on Addressing Cost of Living hearing, a formal ordinance would be drafted for the full City Council to vote on.

Should the full council approve the new minimum wage, it would take effect at the start of 2026.

View the proposed ordinance: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/2025-06/staff_report-hospitality-minimum-wage-ordinance.pdf

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) -- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed Wednesday the country’s nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged” in American strikes over the weekend.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the Sunday strikes by American B-2 bombers using bunker buster bombs had been significant.

“Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure,” he said.

Trump's thoughts on ceasefire

Meanwhile, President Trump described the ceasefire between Iran and Israel as going “very well” while speaking to journalists at a NATO summit at The Hague.

“They’re not going to have a bomb and they’re not going to enrich,” Trump added.

Latest numbers

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 1,054 people and wounded 4,476 others, according to figures released Wednesday by the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

The group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from multiple rounds of unrest in Iran, said of those killed, it identified 417 civilians and 318 security force personnel.

Iran’s government provided sporadic casualty information throughout the war. Its latest update on Tuesday put the death toll at 606 people killed, with 5,332 others being injured.

In Israel, at least 28 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war.

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks at the Hop Skip Drive rideshare service and how it is helping local working families who are dealing with transportation issues for their children.

Watch Marie's report:

Rideshare service helping working families with transportation for children

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A grieving mother is on a mission to carry on her disabled daughter’s legacy.

ABC 10News first met Marlene and Desiray in 2021 after Desiray’s adaptive trike was stolen from their backyard. However, thanks to ABC 10News viewers, the trike was replaced.

Sadly, Desiray passed away last week at age 21.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through as Marlene makes plans to pay it forward:

Alpine mother to donate adaptive trike to honor disabled daughter's legacy

