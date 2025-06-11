10News Wake Up Call: Curfew in LA with more protests expected; how to save money at the San Diego County Fair

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, June 11, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A one-square-mile section of downtown Los Angeles was under curfew Wednesday after five days of protests and unrest sparked by federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, with police announcing "mass arrests."

Mayor Karen Bass announced the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Tuesday in an attempt to stop looting and vandalism that has beset the area. The curfew applies to an area between the Golden State (5) Freeway and Harbor (110) Freeway, and from the Santa Monica (10) Freeway to where the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway and Golden State Freeway merge, Bass said Tuesday evening.

"If you do not live or work in downtown L.A., avoid the area," Bass said. "Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted."

There will be "limited exceptions" to the curfew -- including for residents of the area, "people traveling to and from work and credentialed media representatives," the mayor said.

Bass said she expects the curfew to be in effect for "several days," and that she will consult with law enforcement officials Wednesday about extending the curfew for additional days.

Police began enforcing the curfew immediately.

“We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, Bass said during a news conference Tuesday.

The curfew doesn’t apply to residents who live in the designated area, people who are homeless, credentialed media or public safety and emergency officials, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

McDonnell said “unlawful and dangerous behavior” had been escalating since Saturday.

“The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” McDonnell said.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids are continuing to spread across the country.

From Seattle to Austin to Washington, D.C., marchers have chanted, carried signs, and snarled traffic through downtown avenues and outside federal offices. While many protests were peaceful, a few resulted in clashes with law enforcement.

Activists plan even larger events in the coming days, with “No Kings” events scheduled across the country on Saturday, June 14, to coincide with President Donald Trump’s planned military parade through Washington.

The nation's capital will be the site of a parade to recognize both the Army's 250th birthday and Trump's 79th birthday.

Military officials said the event could bring in about 200,000 people and will require over a dozen miles of security fencing.

With hundreds of protests planned from coast to coast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is deploying the state's National Guard in anticipation of protests in his state.

"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal and will lead to arrest," he said, adding that the Texas National Guard "will use every tool and strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

Nationwide protests erupt over immigration raids, echoing LA demonstrations

CONSUMER:

The return of the San Diego County Fair brings excitement with food, rides, and entertainment, but the costs can quickly add up.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the money-saving strategies that organizers have put together to help families enjoy the fair within a budget:

San Diego County Fair 2025: Enjoying this year's fair on a budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Following a long and complicated process, the San Diego City Council on Tuesday passed Mayor Todd Gloria’s budget proposal for 2026 in a 7-2 vote.

Some of the noteworthy items from the modified budget plan:



All city recreation centers will keep their current hours

At least 14 library branches will stay open on Mondays, but Sunday hours will be cut

Some homelessness services will remain in place

Fire rings at city beaches will be restored

Lake Murray will stay open on weekdays

Reporter Max Goldwasser follows through with reaction to the budget's passage:

SD City Council approves modified budget; Mayor Gloria's office relays concerns

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: