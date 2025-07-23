10News Wake Up Call: Back to school in the South Bay; your Comic-Con forecast

Happy Hump Day, San Diego!

Thousands of South Bay students are heading back to school today, and one Chula Vista school has a special surprise to welcome their kids back to campus this morning.

Plus, we follow through with the impact ICE raids and immigration enforcement operations are having on California’s economy.

If you’re heading downtown this week for Comic-Con, meteorologist Megan Parry has your microclimate forecasts to help you plan your trip to the Convention Center.

TOP STORY:

It’s the first day of school for thousands of kids in the Chula Vista Elementary and Sweetwater Union High School districts, and students at one South Bay school will be greeted with a special surprise when they get to campus on Wednesday morning.

At Harborside Elementary School, students will see a new mural painted by some sixth graders that reads “We All Belong” – a message that is a part of the school’s new identity.

Over the past year, Harborside Elementary has worked hard to brighten up the area with projects like the mural.

The immediate neighborhood has dealt with a serious homelessness issue over the past few years, with trash around the area and the growing number of encampments forcing the city of Chula Vista to close nearby Harborside Park.

With the school across the way from the encampments, security guards were brought on campus to keep students safe.

Many teachers believed the issue affected the school’s overall atmosphere.

But now, since Harborside Park has reopened, encampments have been cleared, and security guards have left, children are feeling more comfortable coming to school.

Along with the new mural, there are new programs for students and parents, such as a food pantry and a new soccer team.

On Wednesday morning, students will not only be greeted by the mural, but they will also enter the school through a balloon arch and take part in other activities to celebrate the first day of classes.

Harborside Elementary celebrating its new identity on the first day of school

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

President Trump on Tuesday announced a trade framework with Japan, placing a 15% tax on goods imported from that nation.

Trump posted on Truth Social that “This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs."

The president said Japan would invest “at my direction” $550 billion into the U.S. and would “open” its economy to American autos and rice. The 15% tax on imported Japanese goods is a meaningful drop from the 25% rate that Trump, in a recent letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said would be levied starting Aug. 1.

Early Wednesday, Ishiba acknowledged the new trade agreement, saying it would benefit both sides and help them work together.

Trump also announced a trade framework with the Philippines that would impose a tariff of 19% on its goods while American-made products would face no import taxes. The president also reaffirmed his 19% tariffs on Indonesia.

Story by Josh Boak, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

With prices at fast food and fast casual restaurants going up, many customers are turning to their phones to find the best deals.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks at the ways many are saving money through digital discounts and deals with restaurant loyalty programs:

Saving money through restaurant loyalty programs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

California could take a multi-billion-dollar economic hit as immigration enforcement operations increase up and down the state and throughout the nation.

A study by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute and UC Merced shows the Golden State could lose more than $275 billion in Gross Domestic Product without undocumented workers, both directly and through ripple effects.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo talks to the authors of the study about the economic ways the enforcement could affect everyone, not just those without legal status:

Study: Mass deportations could cost California more than $275 billion

