10News Wake Up Call: Aguirre leads McCann; celebrating July 4 on a budget

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, July 2, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre has an early lead over Chula Vista Mayor John McCann in the race for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat.

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aguirre led McCann 53.22% to 46.79% (37,324 votes to 32,805 votes).

The Registrar of Voters noted about 9.500 ballots were still considered outstanding.

Updated results were expected to be released by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

District 1 consists of three cities -- Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City -- plus 15 neighborhoods in San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and a portion of Spring Valley.

Aguirre is a Democrat and McCann is a Republican. The Board of Supervisors is technically a nonpartisan governing body, like all local government boards in California.

Entering Tuesday's election, the makeup of the board was split between two Democrats -- Terra Lawson-Remer and Monica Montgomery Steppe -- and two Republicans, Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond.

The District 1 areas are currently grappling with some of the county’s top issues, such as the Tijuana River sewage crisis, homelessness, and a lack of affordable housing.

Both camps held watch parties on Monday night, and as the first round of results were released, neither side declared victory but Aguirre and McCann both acknowledged the IB mayor’s lead and committed to continue their work together regardless of who came out victorious.

"… (I) look forward to continuing to work with him in this different capacity. Grateful to him for a hard-fought campaign. We will continue to work together, we have worked in the past together. The work doesn't end here; the work barely starts,” Aguirre said on Monday night.

McCann said, "Paloma and I actually went back to Washington, D.C., to help raise money at the White House and Congress together. I'm willing to work with anybody as long as we want to focus on results and having solutions."

County officials will have until the end of July to certify the election results.

If Aguirre maintains her lead, she would fill the District 1 seat until the current term ends in January 2029.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

CAIRO (AP) — Hamas has signaled openness to a ceasefire with Israel but insists any deal must end the war in Gaza.

President Trump on Tuesday announced Israel's agreement to a 60-day ceasefire plan.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on social media that Israel had "agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” he said.

A Hamas official on Wednesday stopped short of accepting the proposal announced by Trump.

Israel hasn't publicly commented but maintains it will only end the war if Hamas surrenders and disarms; but Hamas refuses to do so.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to the White House next week to discuss Gaza and other matters.

CONSUMER:

As families across San Diego prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, many are looking for fun and inexpensive activities to enjoy without hosting a cookout.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how some are celebrating the holiday while on a budget:

How some are celebrating the July 4 holiday on a budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A local beauty supply store is already seeing price increases on popular hair products used in the Black community as President Trump's tariffs take effect.

Watch Yasmeen Ludy's report:

Tariffs driving up prices for Black hair care products

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: