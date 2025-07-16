10News Wake Up Call: Another Starlight Bowl setback; driver takes down pole in Vista

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, July 16, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Federal officials said a person being arrested in an immigration enforcement operation in the Mission Bay area attacked officers during the apprehension.

On Tuesday morning, along East Mission Bay Drive, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers located and arrested five undocumented individuals, including one person who officials identified as a member of a violent transnational criminal organization.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, an ICE spokesperson said: “On July 15, officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations, conducted immigration-related arrests in the Mission Bay area. During the course of one of the arrests, an individual confirmed to be a member of the violent transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua violently resisted apprehension. The individual kicked an HSI special agent in the chest and bit an ERO officer in the forearm.”

That person was eventually taken into custody, the spokesperson confirmed.

The arrested man’s sister told ABC 10News, "When I got here they showed me a video where they were hitting him and they were slamming him against the ground and they were grabbing him very hard and he said to help him, to help him but obviously how do we help, how do we help, how do we help someone like that if they are the law, no?"

A man who lives in an RV parked in the area described the moments that led to the incident: "Last night, the cops came. And in my case, they said that if I don't move, they were going to tow the car. I said, ‘Please don't because this is my house where I live.’ I was trying to find a mechanic to move it and they still gave me a ticket. That was at 4 in the morning. Today, at 7, 8 came the cops and they went to all the trailers banging on the doors."

ICE officials said it has already presented charges for assault on a federal law enforcement officer to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

ICE: Agent, officer attacked during arrest

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A pole was taken down by a vehicle in a collision late Tuesday night in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 2100 block of E Vista Way, near Warmlands Avenue, at around 10:40 p.m. due to a crash involving a vehicle and a pole.

ABC 10News learned deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

Per the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, motorists are urged to avoid the area between Serra Drive and Warmlands Avenue due to repairs involving the down and damaged pole.

The closure is expected to last until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

CONSUMER:

As back-to-school shopping season approaches, many San Diego families are grappling with the challenge of balancing budgets while meeting their children's fashion demands.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows what parents can do to help keep costs down:

Families search for affordable school gear as costs continue to rise

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

KGTV

Efforts to reopen San Diego’s Starlight Bowl at Balboa Park hit a snag after someone broke into the amphitheater over the July 4 weekend and stole about $30,000 worth of equipment.

The theft is the latest setback in a string of incidents that have delayed the push to save the venue, which filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2011.

In July 2019, a tree fell on the box office and damaged the roof.

Months later, in October, $50,000 worth of equipment and memorabilia was stolen — items that were supposed to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for repairs.

The group behind the effort to restore the amphitheater, Save Starlight, said they may not be able to keep protecting the iconic venue unless the City of San Diego steps in to help.

Save Starlight said thieves in the July 4 weekend burglary stole thousands of dollars in donated guitars, soundboards, and Sony video cameras. The group believes the thieves entered through a security window that does not have a deadbolt; many of the chains and locks at the Starlight Bowl are over seven years old.

Save Starlight said it will take at least $20 million to get through the first phase of renovations to bring the venue back to life.

But that number keeps growing with the recent uptick in vandals.

In November 2024, anchor Jared Aarons spoke to Save Starlight officials about their potential plans for the venue:

Nonprofit submits formal proposal to save Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: