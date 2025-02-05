10News Wake Up Call: Trump wants US to 'take over' Gaza Strip; egg prices continue to skyrocket

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – President Trump’s comments on the U.S. taking control of the Gaza Strip are continuing to make waves across the world.

The president, in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said an American takeover of the region would "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Meanwhile, the trade war between the U.S. and China is heating up, as both countries have slapped tariffs on imports. But what could that mean for online shoppers and companies that do business across the Pacific?

Plus, there does not seem to be immediate relief in sight for high egg prices, but we’re following through with a local farmer about the steps his ranch is taking to try and keep prices low.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area.

Trump’s brazen proposal appears certain to roil the next stage of talks meant to extend the tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

The president made the provocative comments as he held talks Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said at an evening news conference with Netanyahu by his side. The president who made his name as a New York real estate developer added: “We’ll make sure that it’s done world-class. It’ll be wonderful for the people — Palestinians, Palestinians mostly, we’re talking about.”

The two leaders also discussed the fragile ceasefire and hostage deal in the Israeli-Hamas conflict and shared concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

Read the full story

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A man suspected of driving a stolen truck was taken into custody in San Diego’s Mount Hope neighborhood.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers spotted a pickup truck that was reported stolen at the intersection of Market and 41st streets.

KGTV

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and continued to drive down several blocks before crashing into a parked car.

Officers, with their guns drawn, ordered the driver to exit the truck and eventually arrested him.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident.

CONSUMER:

(AP) — A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the prices American consumers pay for a wide array of products.

An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods is likely drive up prices for ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms, toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones.

The tariffs also may affect how much consumers pay for shoes and kitchen items like pots and pans, as well as the big-ticket items, such as appliances, furniture and auto parts.

The tariffs on Chinese imports took effect after President Donald Trump agreed to pause his threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days.

The U.S. Postal Service also announced it will stop accepting parcels inbound from China and Hong Kong until further notice.

Read the full story

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The skyrocketing cost of eggs continues to hit Americans hard in the wallet, with some stores charging $8 per dozen or more.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena visited Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs in Lakeside, which has been in business since the 1940s, to learn more about the high prices the owner said he’s never seen before.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: